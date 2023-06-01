News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as downbeat manufacturing data offsets U.S. debt deal optimism

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 01, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Johann M Cherian

June 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as data showing domestic factory activity contracted in May offset investor optimism over a likely pause in U.S. rate hikes and a debt ceiling deal.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in May from 50.2 in the previous month as high inflation hit customer demand.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.85 points, or 0.06%, at 19,597.09 by 10:15 a.m. ET (14:15 GMT).

"We don't see much conviction with the TSX hovering around the flatline," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

"The (PMI) data is not a big surprise as consumers have shifted their spending towards more services from goods and that's been a bit of a pullback for the manufacturing sector."

The materials sector .GSPTTMT rose 0.8% and was the biggest boost to the TSX, tracking an uptick in bullion prices. GOL/

The TSX logged its worst monthly performance this year in May as a weak outlook for commodities, a string of disappointing earnings from top lenders, uncertainty protracted U.S. debt deal negotiations and inflation worries hit investor sentiment.

Energy firms, miners and banks were the top decliners for the month, having lost between 6% to 10%.

Among individual stocks, Laurentian Bank Of Canada LB.TO added 3.0% after the lender beat estimates for quarterly adjusted earnings and raised dividend. The bank, however, allocated more to rainy-day funds.

Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO climbed 0.4% after Raymond James turned bullish on the gold miner.

Boralex Inc BLX.TO surged 3.6% after brokerage Credit Suisse turned bullish on the utility, and Coveo Solutions Inc CVO.TO added 5.4% as Eight Capital started coverage of the AI services platform with a "buy" rating.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

