CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as downbeat earnings offset energy gains

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was muted on Tuesday, as dismal earnings from Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO and Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO offset strength in energy stocks.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 7.43 points, or 0.05%, at 16,072.12.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.6%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, recouped early losses and added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,904.6 an ounce. GOL/

* Teck Resources shed 5.6%, the most on the TSX, after the company missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit, hurt by a steep drop in the prices of steelmaking coal.

* The second-biggest decliner was Restaurant Brands International, down 2.9% after the restaurant chain posted third-quarter profit below analysts' estimates.

* On the TSX, 141 issues were higher, while 74 issues declined for a 1.91-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.65 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX were Colliers International Group Inc <CIGI.TO>, which jumped 10.5% after the real estate service provider reported upbeat quarterly results.

* Cenovus Energy Inc <CVE.TO> rose 5.2%, marking its second session in black, two days after the oil producer said it would buy rival Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Nevada Copper Corp <NCU.TO>, Bank of Montreal <BMO.TO>, and Royal Bank of Canada <RY.TO>.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week highs and two new lows, with a total volume of 27.25 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.