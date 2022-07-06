CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as commodity stocks weigh

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was subdued on Wednesday as weakness in oil and metal prices weighed on commodity stocks amid growing worries of a global recession.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 8.34 points, or 0.04%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

