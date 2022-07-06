US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as commodity stocks weigh

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was subdued on Wednesday as weakness in oil and metal prices weighed on commodity stocks amid growing worries of a global recession.

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was subdued on Wednesday as weakness in oil and metal prices weighed on commodity stocks amid growing worries of a global recession.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 8.34 points, or 0.04%.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular