News & Insights

US Markets
SKE

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat ahead of Bank of Canada interest rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 06, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

By Ankika Biswas

June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, as gains in heavy-weight financials offset losses in energy stocks, while investors looked ahead to a Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due this week.

At 9:55 a.m. ET (13:55 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.86 points, or 0.02%, at 19,927.76.

Majority of economists surveyed expect the Bank of Canada to keep its interest rate on hold at 4.5% in Wednesday's policy meeting, a Reuters poll showed. However, the risk of a rate hike persisted due to still-high inflation and a strong labor market.

"They'll probably pass on raising rates this week and wait until they get another month or two worth of data to determine if inflation is moving in the direction they want," said Mike Archibald, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc.

The energy sector index .SPTTEN took the biggest hit, falling 0.7% as crude oil prices dropped from a strong rally in the previous session as worries over global economic growth outweighed Saudi Arabia's output cut.

Technology .SPTTTK and financials .SPTTFS, however, gained 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively.

The Canadian economic activity expanded in May at the slowest pace in three months, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, another data showed that the value of Canadian building permits fell by 18.8% in April from March, marking its lowest level since December 2020.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold prices dipped, while copper prices lost steam. GOL/MET/L

Among individual stocks, Skeena Resources SKE.TO dropped 1.8% after brokerage CIBC trimmed its price target on the mining company.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKE
RY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.