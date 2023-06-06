CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat ahead of Bank of Canada interest rate decision

By Ankika Biswas

June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, as gains in heavy-weight financials offset losses in energy stocks, while investors looked ahead to a Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due this week.

At 9:55 a.m. ET (13:55 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.86 points, or 0.02%, at 19,927.76.

Majority of economists surveyed expect the Bank of Canada to keep its interest rate on hold at 4.5% in Wednesday's policy meeting, a Reuters poll showed. However, the risk of a rate hike persisted due to still-high inflation and a strong labor market.

"They'll probably pass on raising rates this week and wait until they get another month or two worth of data to determine if inflation is moving in the direction they want," said Mike Archibald, vice-president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments Inc.

The energy sector index .SPTTEN took the biggest hit, falling 0.7% as crude oil prices dropped from a strong rally in the previous session as worries over global economic growth outweighed Saudi Arabia's output cut.

Technology .SPTTTK and financials .SPTTFS, however, gained 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively.

The Canadian economic activity expanded in May at the slowest pace in three months, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, another data showed that the value of Canadian building permits fell by 18.8% in April from March, marking its lowest level since December 2020.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold prices dipped, while copper prices lost steam. GOL/MET/L

Among individual stocks, Skeena Resources SKE.TO dropped 1.8% after brokerage CIBC trimmed its price target on the mining company.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

