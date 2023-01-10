US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat after Powell's comments; gold miners gain

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 10, 2023 — 09:43 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat on Tuesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell did not give further clarity on monetary policy tightening, while gold miners gained on upbeat precious metal prices, capping losses on the bourse.

At 0938 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 6.76 points, or 0.03%, at 19,863.83.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.