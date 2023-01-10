CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat after Powell's comments; gold miners gain

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat on Tuesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell did not give further clarity on monetary policy tightening, while gold miners gained on upbeat precious metal prices, capping losses on the bourse.

At 0938 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 6.76 points, or 0.03%, at 19,863.83.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.