CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat after dismal growth data, set for fifth straight monthly gains

Updates prices, sectors

June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index remained muted on Wednesday, while official data showed the nation's economy likely contracted again in May, following its first decline in a year in April.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was flat at 20,170.36. However, the index is set to mark its fifth consecutive monthly gain.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.5%. O/R

* The nation's economy edged down by 0.3% in April amid lockdowns to slow a harsh third wave of coronavirus infections, Statistics Canada said.

* A preliminary estimates by Statistics Canada showed May gross domestic product also likely fell 0.3% on the month.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 91 issues were higher, while 134 issues declined for a 1.47-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 15.64 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was cable operator Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO, which jumped 3.9% after unit Atlantic Broadband acquired two service areas from U.S. broadband provider WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone WOW.N.

* The second-biggest gainer was Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO>, which rose 3.8% after the freight transportation provider agreed to buy QuadExpress, the third-party logistics business of Quad/Graphics Inc QUAD.N.

* Pot producer Tilray Inc <TLRY.TO> fell 2.5%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage MKM Partners said there are risks surrounding the combined operations of Canadian pot producers Aphria Inc and Tilray Inc that can offset some obvious benefits.

* The second-biggest decliner was biotech company Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO>, down 2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada <POW.TO>, Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO>, and TC Energy Corp <TRP.TO>.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 28.86 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.