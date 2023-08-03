CANADA STOCKS-TSX falters at open as financials, materials drag

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index lagged at open on Thursday, hurt by losses in materials and financials stocks as risk appetite remained on a weak footing a day after a surprise downgrade of the United States' credit rating.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 91.8 points, or 0.45%, at 20,126.41.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

