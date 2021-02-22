US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls weighed by inflation concerns

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, tracking Wall Street, pressured by worries over a spike in inflation after commodity prices jumped on vaccine-led recovery hopes.

* U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 prices rose around 2%, while Spot Gold .XAU= gained 1.37%. O/R

* That helped the energy sector .SPTTEN and the materials sector .GSPTTMT, climb 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (14:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 31.43 points, or 0.17%, at 18,352.84.

* Sentiment was weighed by global stocks falling after a raft of stimulus and inoculation measures fueled a surge in commodity prices and sparked concerns around the prospects of rising inflation. MKTS/GLOB

* Locally, Just Energy JE.TO tumbled 25% after the electricity and gas provider forecast a $250 million loss from the impact of winter storms sweeping across Texas and warned of its ability to continue as a going concern.

* On the TSX, 101 issues were higher, while 114 issues declined for a 1.13-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 19.72 million shares traded.

* Drugmaker Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO fell 3.3%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 3.1%.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, which jumped 6.2%, after multiple brokerages raised their price targets on the oil and gas company.

** MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO followed closely behind with a 5.6% rise after RBC upgraded shares of the energy company.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Nevada Copper Corp NCU.TO and Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 46 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 67.44 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

