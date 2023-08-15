News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls the most in 10 months as inflation data spooks investors

August 15, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

By Fergal Smith

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market posted on Tuesday its biggest decline since October after hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data and U.S. retail sales numbers fanned concerns of more interest rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 390.75 points, or 1.9%, at 19,899.79, its lowest closing level since July 11.

"Investors are coming around to the view that perhaps they've been a little too optimistic about the whole inflation picture improving rather soon and central banks taking their foot off the pedal in terms of tightening monetary policy," said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

Canada's annual inflation rate surged more than expected to 3.3% in July as core measures eyed by the central bank remained stubbornly high.

Wall Street stocks also fell after stronger-than-expected retail sales data stoked worries interest rates could stay higher for longer, while U.S. big banks dropped on a report that Fitch could downgrade some lenders.

The Toronto market's financial sector, which accounts for 29% of the TSX's weighting, fell nearly 2%. All ten major sectors ended lower.

"This week we have seen some signs of macro concerns in other big economies," Picardo said. "Given that the Canadian market is joined at the hip to the global economy, I think those (concerns) are impacting specific sectors like materials and energy today."

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 3.4%, while energy was down 2%. Oil CLc1 settled 1.8% lower at $80.99 a barrel.

Suncor EnergySU.TO is continuing talks with French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA about buying its nearly one-third stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mine, the company's CEO said. Suncor's shares were down 1.2%.

