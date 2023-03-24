CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, set for weekly losses as banking sector worries rise

March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index tumbled on Friday and was set for weekly losses, weighed down by energy and financial stocks as turmoil in the European banking sector soured market sentiment.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 100.75 points, or 0.52%, at 19,359.17.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

