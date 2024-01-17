CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls over 1% as commodity-related stocks weigh on index

By Purvi Agarwal and Shubham Batra

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada stocks touched a near four-week low after dropping over 1% on Wednesday, hurt by heavy losses in commodity-linked shares, while a higher-than-expected December U.S. retail sales data tempered hopes of early rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

At 10:20 a.m. ET (1520 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 242.59 points, or 1.16%, at 20,705.5.

Heavyweights energy .SPTTEN and materials index .GSPTTMT slumped 1.2% and 1.9%, respectively, as oil and copper prices fell after weak China data spurred demand concerns from the world's second-largest economy, while gold prices slid on a stronger dollar.

"Dollar strength again for the second day in a row is putting pressure on risk assets and particularly commodities," said Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

"Clearly, the market is re-calibrating its expectations as to when rate cuts are likely to happen, and that's putting some pressure obviously on equities," Archibald added.

Back home, producer prices in Canada fell by 1.5% in December compared to November on lower prices for energy and petroleum products, chemicals and related products, in the largest decline since August 2022.

On the individual stock front, Silver miner Pan American PAAS.TO fell 5.4% after it announced preliminary production figures for 2023.

Electronics company Celestica CLS.TO lost 5.0%, hitting a near six-week low.

Shares of telecom operator Rogers CommunicationsRCIb.TO declined 0.8% after the company announced changes to its board.

