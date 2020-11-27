US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weakness in gold miners

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by weakness in gold miners as the precious metal was on course for its biggest weekly decline in two months.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.6% to $1,777.4 an ounce. GOL/

* Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO fell 4.5%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was SSR Mining Inc TGZ.TO, down 4.3%.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 17.31 points, or 0.1%, at 17,334.03.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.4% as Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.6% a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.8%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.5%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 110 issues declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 26.56 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp <LIF.TO>, which jumped 6.2% after the company declared a dividend.

* Its gains were followed by Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, which rose 6.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, and Score Media and Gaming Inc <SCR.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 53.68 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

