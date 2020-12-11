US Markets
ERF

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weakness in energy stocks, U.S. stimulus worries

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by weakness in energy stocks, while concerns over delays to a new U.S. stimulus package further dented sentiment.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by weakness in energy stocks, while concerns over delays to a new U.S. stimulus package further dented sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.3%. O/R

* Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday raised the possibility of U.S. stimulus negotiations dragging on through Christmas.

* At 09:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 72.79 points, or 0.41%, at 17,520.55.

* Energy producer Enerplus Corp ERF.TO fell 3.8%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was cancer drug developer Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO, down 3%.

* The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income narrowed to 170.9% in the third quarter from a revised 172.1% in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.5%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 62 issues rose, while 151 issues fell in a 2.44-to-1 ratio favoring the losers, with 15.64 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Transcontinental Inc <TCLa.TO>, which jumped 5.7% after multiple brokerages raised the price target of the printing company, and lumber provider Interfor Corporation <IFP.TO>, which rose 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited <CNQ.TO>, BCE Inc <BCE.TO>, and Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 22 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 32.61 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERF TRIL CNQ BCE

Other Topics

Companies Banking

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular