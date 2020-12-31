US Markets
CRON

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weakness in energy, materials stocks

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index fell on the last trading day of the year on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in materials and energy stocks, while investors focused on fading prospects for bigger U.S. stimulus checks.

Adds details; updates prices

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on the last trading day of the year on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in materials and energy stocks, while investors focused on fading prospects for bigger U.S. stimulus checks.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.7%, while the energy sector .SPTTEN was down 0.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent crude LCOc1 both lost 0.7% a barrel O/R

* At 09:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 62.3 points, or 0.36%, at 17,483.51.

* The TSX is set to record a 2.46% gain in 2020, compared with a 19.1% jump last year, as a surge in coronavirus cases and strict restrictions weighed.

* Pot producers Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO were the biggest decliners in the index on Thursday, falling 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2% and the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 34 issues were higher, while 178 issues declined for a 5.24-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.39 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust WIR_u.TO, which jumped 1.1%, and Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO, which rose 1.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corp of Canada POW.TO, Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, and TC Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 23 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 23.74 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRON ACB IMO BNS TRP

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular