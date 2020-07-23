CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weaker oil prices, coronavirus fears

July 23 (Reuters) - Energy stocks pressured Canada's main stock index on Thursday, as oil prices fell on concerns about rising U.S. oil inventories and surging coronavirus cases.

* Coronavirus cases in the United States approached 4 million on Thursday, with more than 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, a Reuters tally showed.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 26.78 points, or 0.17%, at 16,144.28.

* Healthcare sector fell 1.8%, leading losses in the region, with kidney drug developer Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUP.TO tumbling 9.6% after the company raised about $200 million in a discounted stock offering.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.7% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.8%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 124 issues declined for a 1.35-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 13.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Teck Resources Ltd <TECKb.TO>, which jumped 7.3%, after the mining company posted second quarter results.

* Its gains were followed by Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO>, which rose 4.7%, after the company reported quarterly revenue above analysts' expectations.

** Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, down 8.5%, was among the biggest decliners.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Kelt Exploration Ltd <KEL.TO> and Karora Resources Inc <KRR.TO>.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 37.18 million shares.

