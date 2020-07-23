CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weaker oil prices, coronavirus fears

US Markets
Energy stocks pressured Canada's main stock index on Thursday, as oil prices fell on concerns about rising U.S. oil inventories and surging coronavirus cases.

* Coronavirus cases in the United States approached 4 million on Thursday, with more than 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, a Reuters tally showed.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 26.78 points, or 0.17%, at 16,144.28.

* Healthcare sector fell 1.8%, leading losses in the region, with kidney drug developer Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUP.TO tumbling 9.6% after the company raised about $200 million in a discounted stock offering.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.7% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.8%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 124 issues declined for a 1.35-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 13.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Teck Resources Ltd <TECKb.TO>, which jumped 7.3%, after the mining company posted second quarter results.

* Its gains were followed by Mullen Group Ltd <MTL.TO>, which rose 4.7%, after the company reported quarterly revenue above analysts' expectations.

** Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, down 8.5%, was among the biggest decliners.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Kelt Exploration Ltd <KEL.TO> and Karora Resources Inc <KRR.TO>.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 37.18 million shares.

