CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weak oil, gold prices

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 05, 2023 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index snapped a two-day rising streak and fell on Thursday, tracking weak oil and crude prices, while disappointing U.S. private employment data added to fears about the Federal Reserve keeping rates higher for longer.

At 0935 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 110.58 points, or 0.56%, at 19,478.25.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

