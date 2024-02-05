News & Insights

US Markets
SHOP

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weak materials stocks, Powell comments

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

February 05, 2024 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

By Nivedita Balu

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, dragged down by material and utilities stocks and tracking U.S. markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell poured cold water on market speculations of imminent rate cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 213.20 points, or 1%, at 20,871.89.

In an interview on Sunday, Powell said the U.S. central bank can be "prudent" in weighing rate cuts, with a strong economy allowing central bankers time to build confidence inflation will continue falling.

"The markets wanted faster and more rate cuts, and some cold water is being poured onto that and as a result, a lot of the interest sensitive names are getting hammered... and Canada is the land of interest sensitive names," said Barry Schwartz, CIO at Baskin Wealth Management.

"And it doesn't help that commodity prices have been weak."

Wall Street's main indexes also lost ground on Monday. .N

In Canada, materials stocks .GSPTTMT fell 1.5% after gold prices hit over-a-week low on a higher dollar and bond yields, while Chinese demand concerns weighed on copper prices. GOL/MET/L

Utilities stocks .GSPTTUT fell 1.5%. The sector was pulled down by Innergex Renewable Energy INE.TO that slipped 6.4%.

The tech index .SPTTTK slumped 2%, hurt by declines in Shopify SHOP.TO and Constellation Software CSU.TO.

Investors will also look forward to key domestic employment data due on Friday to gauge the timing of the Bank of Canada's rate cuts.

Separately, Canadian service sector activity slowed for an eighth straight month in January as new business ebbed and cost pressures intensified, but the pace of decline eased from December, S&P Global Canada services PMI data showed on Monday.

Amongst individual stocks, Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO lost 1.4% after the company said it had raised $10 billion in the first closing of its second "Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF II)".

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar and Josie Kao)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHOP
BAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.