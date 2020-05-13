CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on oil price drop, Powell's recession warning

May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, weighed down by the energy sector and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning of a prolonged economic downturn due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 93.62 points, or 0.63%, at 14,787.54.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.5%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 1.0%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.0% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.7% to $1,717 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 56 issues were higher, while 172 issues declined for a 3.07-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 31.92 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was mining company SEMAFO Inc <SMF.TO>, which jumped 5.5%, followed by Endeavour Mining Corp <EDV.TO>, which rose 5.1%. They gained after reporting quarterly results.

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc <ITP.TO> fell 14.7%, the most on the TSX, after the company forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates.

* The second-biggest decliner was Air Canada <AC.TO>, down 6.0%, on reports of Canada and the United States likely to extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Freegold Ventures Ltd <FVL.TO> StageZero Life Sciences Inc <SZLS.TO> and Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc <YRB.TO>.

* The TSX posted a new 52-week high and a new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were four new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 62.03 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

