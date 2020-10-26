CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on energy weakness as surging virus cases weigh

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, dragged by energy stocks as a surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe threatened fuel demand, while Libya's fast growing output also weighed on prices.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 3.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.3%. O/R

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 118.62 points, or 0.73%, at 16,185.46.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.9%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 1.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%. Gold futures GCc1 fell 0.1% to $1,900.3 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 46 issues were higher, while 171 issues declined for a 3.72-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.26 million shares traded.

* Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO fell 12.8%, the most on the TSX, after the company agreed to buy Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO and the second biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO, down 5.3%.

* Genworth MI Canada Inc MIC.TO jumped 23.7% to be the largest percentage gainer on the TSX. The company said Brookfield Business Partners BBU_u.TO will buy the remaining 43% stake it does not hold in the mortgage insurer for about C$1.6 billion ($1.21 billion).

* Its gains were followed by Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO, which rose 7.7% on the Cenovus deal.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Husky Energy HSE.TO, and Fission Uranium Corp FCU.TO.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week highs and no new lows, with total volume of 29.42 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

