CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on energy weakness, Alimentation Couche-Tard deal talks

Adds details; updates prices

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed course to trade lower on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness in energy stocks, while a drop in convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO on merger reports further dented sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1%. O/R

* Alimentation Couche-Tard fell 7.4%, the most on the TSX, after the company submitted a non-binding offer letter to buy European retail giant Carrefour CARR.PA at a price of 20 euros per share.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 26.34 points, or 0.15%, at 17,959.46.

* Meanwhile, Ontario on Tuesday declared an emergency after latest modeling put Canada's most populous province on track to have more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the middle of February.

* The second biggest decliner was commodity chemicals maker Methanex Corp MX.TO, down 3%.

* Adding to the downbeat mood, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 120 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were pot producer Cronos Group Inc <CRON.TO>, which jumped 3.7%, and cancer drug developer Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.TO>, which rose 3.3%.

* The most-heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, Alimentation Couche-Tard <ATDb.TO> and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd <NDM.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 44 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 43.31 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.