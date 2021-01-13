US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on energy weakness, Alimentation Couche-Tard deal talks

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index reversed course to trade lower on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness in energy stocks, while a drop in convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc on merger reports further dented sentiment.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed course to trade lower on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness in energy stocks, while a drop in convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO on merger reports further dented sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1%. O/R

* Alimentation Couche-Tard fell 7.4%, the most on the TSX, after the company submitted a non-binding offer letter to buy European retail giant Carrefour CARR.PA at a price of 20 euros per share.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 26.34 points, or 0.15%, at 17,959.46.

* Meanwhile, Ontario on Tuesday declared an emergency after latest modeling put Canada's most populous province on track to have more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the middle of February.

* The second biggest decliner was commodity chemicals maker Methanex Corp MX.TO, down 3%.

* Adding to the downbeat mood, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 120 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were pot producer Cronos Group Inc <CRON.TO>, which jumped 3.7%, and cancer drug developer Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.TO>, which rose 3.3%.

* The most-heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, Alimentation Couche-Tard <ATDb.TO> and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd <NDM.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 44 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 43.31 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

