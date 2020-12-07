US Markets
ACB

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on energy drag, U.S.-Sino tensions

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, dragged down by weakness in energy stocks, while rising tensions between the United States and China sapped appetite for risky assets.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.9%. O/R

* Reuters exclusively reported that the United States was preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

* At 09:42 a.m. ET (14:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 58.33 points, or 0.33%, at 17,462.64.

* Pot producer Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO fell 4.8%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was oil producer Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO, down 4.4%.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.7%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,838.2 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 69 issues were higher, while 149 issues declined for a 2.16-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 28.67 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were miner OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO>, which jumped 25.8%, and uranium producer Cameco Corp <CCO.TO>, which rose 4.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO> and Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 39 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 56.94 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

ACB CCO SU HEXO

