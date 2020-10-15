CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings

Updates prices, adds sectors

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped, while pot producer Aphria Inc's APHA.TO downbeat earnings further dented sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2%, weighed down by U.S. crude CLc1 prices, which fell 3.5% a barrel, and Brent crude LCOc1, which lost 3.1%, as new COVID-19 restrictions raised concerns over the outlook for economic growth and a recovery in fuel demand. O/R

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 130.79 points, or 0.79%, at 16,324.61.

* Aphria Inc APHA.TO fell 13.5%, the most on the TSX, after the pot producer missed estimates for its first-quarter revenue.

* The second biggest decliner was Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 6.6%, after the fuel-cell products developer sold its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle business assets to Honeywell International Inc HON.N.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.3% to $1,895.5 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 14 issues rose, while 207 issues fell in a 14.79-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 13.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aritzia Inc <ATZ.TO>, which jumped 5.1%, and Lundin Mining Corp <LUN.TO>, which rose 0.7%, after multiple brokerages raised the price target on both companies' stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, and Suncor Energy Corp <SU.TO>.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total 27.34 million shares traded.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.