CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped, while pot producer Aphria Inc's downbeat earnings further dented sentiment.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped, while pot producer Aphria Inc's APHA.TO downbeat earnings further dented sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2%, weighed down by U.S. crude CLc1 prices, which fell 3.5% a barrel, and Brent crude LCOc1, which lost 3.1%, as new COVID-19 restrictions raised concerns over the outlook for economic growth and a recovery in fuel demand. O/R

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 130.79 points, or 0.79%, at 16,324.61.

* Aphria Inc APHA.TO fell 13.5%, the most on the TSX, after the pot producer missed estimates for its first-quarter revenue.

* The second biggest decliner was Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 6.6%, after the fuel-cell products developer sold its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle business assets to Honeywell International Inc HON.N.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.3% to $1,895.5 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 14 issues rose, while 207 issues fell in a 14.79-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 13.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aritzia Inc <ATZ.TO>, which jumped 5.1%, and Lundin Mining Corp <LUN.TO>, which rose 0.7%, after multiple brokerages raised the price target on both companies' stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, and Suncor Energy Corp <SU.TO>.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total 27.34 million shares traded.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

