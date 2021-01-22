US Markets
ACB

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on dismal preliminary Dec retail data

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday and is set to end the week down 0.7%, dragged by energy and material stocks, after preliminary data showed a sharp drop in retail sales in December.

Updates prices, adds sector details

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday and is set to end the week down 0.7%, dragged by energy and material stocks, after preliminary data showed a sharp drop in retail sales in December.

* The nation's retail sales jumped much more than expected in November, but preliminary figures for December suggest a sharp drop as novel coronavirus restrictions were re-imposed, Statistics Canada said.

* The biggest percentage losers on the main index were energy .SPTTEN and material stocks .GSPTTMT, which fell 2% and 1.7%, respectively.

** U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.4% weighed by worries that new pandemic restrictions in China will curb fuel demand. O/R

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 115.24 points, or 0.64%, at 17,800.96.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO fell 4.8%, the most on the TSX, after the pot producer raised $125 million in equity.

* The second biggest decliner was gold miner OceanaGold Corp OGC.TO, down 4.2%.

* On the TSX, 36 issues were higher, while 178 issues declined for a 4.94-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.25 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were pharmaceutical firm Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO>, which jumped 3.3%, and discount retailer Dollarama Inc <DOL.TO>, which rose 1.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Royal Bank of Canada <RY.TO> and Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 42.69 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACB DOL RY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular