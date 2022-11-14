CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on commodity demand concerns, Fed's hawkish comments

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main commodity-heavy TSX stock index fell on Monday, tracking commodity prices that dropped on demand concerns from top consumer China following reports of surging COVID cases.

Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, as the central bank strives to tame inflation, also weakened sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 54.00 points, or 0.27%, to 20,057.51, after clocking an 11-week closing high on Friday.

