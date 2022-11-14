US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on commodity demand concerns, Fed's hawkish comments

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 14, 2022 — 09:43 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main commodity-heavy TSX stock index fell on Monday, tracking commodity prices that dropped on demand concerns from top consumer China following reports of surging COVID cases.

Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, as the central bank strives to tame inflation, also weakened sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 54.00 points, or 0.27%, to 20,057.51, after clocking an 11-week closing high on Friday.

