CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1% as Fed dashes March rate cut hopes

By Fergal Smith

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell by the most in two weeks on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's signal that an interest rate cut was not imminent led to broad-based declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 205.99 points, or nearly 1%, at 21,021.88, its biggest decline since Jan. 17.

U.S. stocks also closed sharply lower after the Fed held interest rates steady while reiterating that despite progress, inflation risks remain and dashed hopes for an interest rate cut as soon as March.

"The Fed is still concerned that inflation could reaccelerate with the economy running hot," Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said in a note. "But we continue to expect a pivot to interest rate cuts by mid-year."

All 10 major sectors on the Toronto market ended lower. Heavily weighted financials lost 1.1% and energy was down 1.2%.

The price of oil CLc1 settled 2.5% lower at $75.85 a barrel, pressured by lackluster economic activity in leading crude importer China.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declined 0.9%.

The Fed policy decision overshadowed upbeat domestic data. Canada's economy likely grew 0.3% in December, according to a preliminary estimate, after expanding more than expected in November.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Sandra Maler)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.