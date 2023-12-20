CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls more than 1% as 'buyer exhaustion' kicks in

By Shashwat Chauhan and Fergal Smith

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday in a broad-based decline as investors took stock of recent sharp gains for the market that had lifted it to an 18-month high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 238.82 points, or 1.15%, at 20,600.81, after posting on Monday its highest closing level since June 2022.

"It feels like, as much as anything, just buyer exhaustion," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"We've had such a big run in the last seven or eight weeks, it feels like everyone's priced in a lot of good news and pulled it forward from what we were expecting for next year."

Wall Street also ended lower as the boost from the Federal Reserve's recent dovish turn lost some momentum.

Members of the Bank of Canada's policy-setting governing council felt more optimistic that interest rates were high enough to curb inflation when they decided to leave borrowing costs on hold on Dec. 6, minutes showed.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.2% as gold XAU= and copper HGc1 prices fell.

Energy also lost ground, falling 1%, even as the price of oil CLc1 settled 0.4% higher at $74.22 a barrel.

"Oil prices seem to have found some solace from the missile attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea, which threaten to disrupt global trade routes," said Marios Hadjikyriacos, senior investment analyst at forex broker XM.

"Alas, it's questionable whether such concerns will keep oil prices supported for long, against the backdrop of slowing demand next year coupled with record-high U.S. crude production."

All ten major sectors ended lower, with consumer discretionary falling 1.5% and heavily-weighted financials down 0.8%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Alistair Bell)

