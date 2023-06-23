CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls for sixth day on global growth jitters

By Ankika Biswas and Fergal Smith

June 23 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index posted its lowest closing level in three-months on Friday, including declines for the energy and financial sectors, as investors worried about the outlook for the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 162.67 points, or 0.8%, at 19,418.23, its sixth straight day of declines and its lowest closing level since March 17 when U.S. banking turmoil spooked investors.

For the week, the TSX was down 2.8%.

"People think it's time to take some money off the table after the recent run. It's really the battle against inflation and central banks aren't done yet," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"Any market is going to be choppy for a while until we really get confidence that the global growth story is back."

Euro zone business growth stalled this month as a manufacturing recession deepened and a previously resilient services sector barely grew, while a measure of U.S. business activity fell to a three-month low.

Wall Street stocks also closed lower, capping a week dominated by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony in which he signaled more interest rate hikes ahead but vowed the central bank would proceed with caution.

The Toronto market's heavily weighted financials group fell 1.1% and industrials were down 0.8%, pressured by a decline of 6.7% for the shares of business jet manufacturer Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

Energy lost 0.9% as oil settled 0.5% lower at $69.16 a barrel.

Technology was the only one of the TSX's 10 major sectors to gain ground, rising 0.2%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Sandra Maler)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.