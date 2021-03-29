CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls due to subdued commodity-linked stocks

Updates prices, adds sector details

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, as energy and mining shares tracked subdued commodities, although optimism about an economic recovery capped losses.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.4%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 18.72 points, or 0.1%, at 18,733.86.

* Miners SilverCrest Metals Inc SIL.TO and Endeavour Silver Corp EDR.TO down 4.4% and 3.6% respectively, were the biggest decliners on the index.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 85 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.42 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were all-terrain vehicle maker BRP Inc <DOO.TO>, which climbed 3.7%, and pharmaceuticals OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>, which rose 3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd <TVE.TO> and ClearStream Energy Services Inc <CSM.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 33 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 38.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.