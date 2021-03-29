US Markets
SIL

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls due to subdued commodity-linked stocks

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, as energy and mining shares tracked subdued commodities, although optimism about an economic recovery capped losses.

Updates prices, adds sector details

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, as energy and mining shares tracked subdued commodities, although optimism about an economic recovery capped losses.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.4%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 18.72 points, or 0.1%, at 18,733.86.

* Miners SilverCrest Metals Inc SIL.TO and Endeavour Silver Corp EDR.TO down 4.4% and 3.6% respectively, were the biggest decliners on the index.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 85 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.42 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were all-terrain vehicle maker BRP Inc <DOO.TO>, which climbed 3.7%, and pharmaceuticals OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>, which rose 3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd <TVE.TO> and ClearStream Energy Services Inc <CSM.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 33 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 38.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIL DOO OGI TVE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular