CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls dragged by energy stocks, weak data

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed by energy and material stocks, as data showed that foreign investment in Canadian securities was the lowest in six months in January.

* Foreign investors bought a net C$1.27 billion ($1.02 billion) in Canadian securities in January, led by provincial government bonds, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 39.68 points, or 0.21%, at 18,915.07.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.7% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.5%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8%.

* On the TSX, 74 issues were higher, while 141 issues declined for a 1.91-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 23.97 million shares traded.

* Oil producer Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO fell 3%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Lundin Mining Corporation LUN.TO, down 2.6%.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was GFL Environmental Inc GFL.TO, which jumped 3.4%, after the environmental services company announced it would acquire Terrapure Environmental Ltd.

* Its gains were followed by semiconductor maker Celestica Inc CLS.TO, which rose 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hydro One Ltd H.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ.TO and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 108 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 52.90 million shares.

