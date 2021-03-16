US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls dragged by energy stocks, weak data

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed by energy and material stocks, as data showed that foreign investment in Canadian securities was the lowest in six months in January.

Update prices, adds sector details

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed by energy and material stocks, as data showed that foreign investment in Canadian securities was the lowest in six months in January.

* Foreign investors bought a net C$1.27 billion ($1.02 billion) in Canadian securities in January, led by provincial government bonds, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 39.68 points, or 0.21%, at 18,915.07.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.7% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.5%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8%.

* On the TSX, 74 issues were higher, while 141 issues declined for a 1.91-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 23.97 million shares traded.

* Oil producer Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO fell 3%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Lundin Mining Corporation LUN.TO, down 2.6%.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was GFL Environmental Inc GFL.TO, which jumped 3.4%, after the environmental services company announced it would acquire Terrapure Environmental Ltd.

* Its gains were followed by semiconductor maker Celestica Inc CLS.TO, which rose 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hydro One Ltd H.TO, Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ.TO and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 108 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 52.90 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GFL CLS H CNQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular