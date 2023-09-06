CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open on materials drag; BoC interest rate decision awaited

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday pushed by losses in materials shares after weak China data continued to fade sentiment, while investors keenly awaited the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate decision due later in the morning.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 101.09 points, or 0.5%, at 20,312.67.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru, Editing by Tasim Zahid)

