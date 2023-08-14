CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open on materials drag

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks fell at open on Monday, driven by declines in materials shares as gold prices slipped, while investors awaited key economic data from the U.S. and Canada that could give direction on central banks' monetary tightening plans.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 98.55 points, or 0.48%, at 20,309.02.

