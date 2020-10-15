CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open on energy drag, dismal Aphria earnings

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slumped, while downbeat earnings from pot producer Aphria Inc APHA.TO further dented sentiment.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 161.87 points, or 0.98%, at 16,293.53.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

