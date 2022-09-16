US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open as commodities drag

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after energy and material stocks fell and fears of a possible global economic slowdown on aggressive rate hikes by central banks hit sentiment.

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after energy and material stocks fell and fears of a possible global economic slowdown on aggressive rate hikes by central banks hit sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 204.47 points, or 1.05 percent, at 19,355.69.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular