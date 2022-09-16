CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open as commodities drag

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after energy and material stocks fell and fears of a possible global economic slowdown on aggressive rate hikes by central banks hit sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 204.47 points, or 1.05 percent, at 19,355.69.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

