CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weaker oil, bullion weigh

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by weakness in crude and gold prices, although upbeat economic data out of China offered some support.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 35.13 points, or 0.16%, at 21,733.4.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.