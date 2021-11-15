US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weaker oil, bullion weigh

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by weakness in crude and gold prices, although upbeat economic data out of China offered some support.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 35.13 points, or 0.16%, at 21,733.4.

