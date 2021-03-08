CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weaker bullion drags materials stocks

Updates prices, adds sector details

March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with materials stocks leading losses as a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields sent gold prices to a nine-month low.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.9% to $1,682.7 an ounce. GOL/

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.45 points, or 0.07%, at 18,368.51.

* Miners Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO, dropped the most on the TSX, falling 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 119 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.30 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Mullen Group Ltd MTL.TO, which jumped 4.7% after the freight transportation provider agreed to acquire Apps Transport Group and oil producer Imperial Oil Limited IMO.TO, which rose 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, and Tetra Bio Pharma Inc TBP.TO.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 66 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 38.66 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.