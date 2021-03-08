US Markets
HBM

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weaker bullion drags materials stocks

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with materials stocks leading losses as a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields sent gold prices to a nine-month low.

Updates prices, adds sector details

March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with materials stocks leading losses as a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields sent gold prices to a nine-month low.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.9% to $1,682.7 an ounce. GOL/

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.45 points, or 0.07%, at 18,368.51.

* Miners Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO, dropped the most on the TSX, falling 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 119 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.30 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Mullen Group Ltd MTL.TO, which jumped 4.7% after the freight transportation provider agreed to acquire Apps Transport Group and oil producer Imperial Oil Limited IMO.TO, which rose 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, and Tetra Bio Pharma Inc TBP.TO.

* The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 66 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 38.66 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HBM MTL IMO BTE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More