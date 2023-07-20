CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as technology stocks outweigh energy gains

By Siddarth S

July 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday after rising to two-month highs in the previous session, as losses in rate-sensitive technology stocks outweighed gains in energy shares.

At 10:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 71.57 points, or 0.35%, at 20,419.6.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SPTTTK slipped 1.3%, mirroring sentiment from their U.S. counterparts after dour earnings from heavyweights Tesla TSLA.O and Netflix NFLX.O, kicking off a dismal start to quarterly results for the American technology sector.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.1% as oil prices crept higher on a drop in crude inventories. O/R

The benchmark TSX index rose to more than two-month highs on Wednesday, after data showed Canada's annual inflation cooled more than expected to a 27-month low of 2.8% in June.

However, food and shelter costs remained sticky, spurring worries of further rate hikes by Bank of Canada (BoC), which raised interest rates to 5.0% last week.

"If you look at some of the core inflation measures that the BoC is very focused on, there is still stickiness in underlying price pressures," said Kathrin Forrest, equity investment specialist at Capital Group.

"Recent surveys of consumer expectations and the business outlook point certainly to easing inflation expectations, but they remain elevated," Forrest said.

In company news, Magna International MG.TO rose 0.2% after the Canadian auto parts maker said it will invest $790 million to build three new supplier facilities.

Dock workers on Canada's Pacific coast said they have revoked a strike notice issued for Saturday, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directed a crisis meeting to pursue all options to ensure the stability of supply chains.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Pooja Desai)

