CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as technology stocks lead declines

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, after hitting its highest since February in the previous session, pressured by losses in technology companies.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors fell, led by the technology sector .SPTTTK, which shed 1.34%.

* IT firms Kinaxis Inc KXS.TO and Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO, fell 2.5% and 1.89%, respectively, while Apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO fell 3.5%, the most on the TSX.

* At 09:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 46.95 points, or 0.27%, at 17,512.91.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.4%, as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 2.1% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.1%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious metal miners, added 0.5%, tracking gold prices. GOL/

* On the TSX, 104 issues were higher, while 116 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 27.12 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, which jumped 5.9%, after Goldman Sachs raised its price target on the oil producer's stock, followed by Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, which rose 5.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ.TO, BCE Inc BCE.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 51.59 million shares.

