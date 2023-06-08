CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as tech stocks drag after BoC's surprise rate hike

By Ankika Biswas

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as a surprise interest rate hike by the central bank continued to pressure technology stocks, while strength in shares of precious metal miners kept a lid on declines.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 109.91 points, or 0.55%, at 19,873.78.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its key rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, and markets and analysts immediately forecast another increase next month to ratchet down an overheating economy and stubbornly high inflation.

"We are expecting a July rate hike and this makes sense because the data has been coming in pretty strong and we do need to battle inflation," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

"This goes to show that they (BoC) are committed to that task."

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup expect the BoC to deliver a 25-basis-point hike in July, with the latter seeing high chances of rates topping 5%.

As the move follows a rate hike by Australia's central bank earlier this week and a warning of further tightening, fears around U.S. rates likely staying higher for longer reemerged.

Investors now are considering the possibility of the Federal Reserve remaining hawkish in its policy meeting next week.

However, data on higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims countered some rate concerns, prompting gains in the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC. .N

Technology stocks .SPTTTK in Canada were the worst hit at a 1.1% decline, with analysts expecting more pain for the sector amid expectations of further BoC rate hikes.

Materials .GSPTTMT bucked a negative broader market trend with a 0.4% gain, tracking higher gold and silver prices. GOL/

