US Markets
SHOP

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Shopify weighs

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after the country's most valuable company Shopify Inc hinted revenue growth would slow this year.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after the country's most valuable company Shopify Inc SHOP.N hinted revenue growth would slow this year.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 192.66 points, or 1.04%, at 18,300.06.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More