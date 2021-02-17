CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Shopify weighs

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after the country's most valuable company Shopify Inc SHOP.N hinted revenue growth would slow this year.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 192.66 points, or 1.04%, at 18,300.06.

