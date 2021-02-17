US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Shopify hints revenue growth slowdown

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after the country's most valuable company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, SHOP.N hinted revenue growth would slow this year.

The Ottawa-based company said COVID-19 vaccine rollouts would encourage people to return to brick-and-mortar stores and the shift to e-commerce will likely resume a more normalized pace of growth.

* At 9:58 a.m. ET (14:58 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 158.25 points, or 0.86%, at 18,334.47.

* Canada's annual inflation rate rose at a faster pace in January, edging slightly ahead of analyst expectations on higher prices for durable goods and gasoline, Statistics Canada said.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was unchanged as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.3%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.0% to $1,779.9 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 51 issues were higher, while 162 issues declined for a 3.18-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 42.99 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Bausch Health Companies BHC.TO, which jumped 3.2% after brokerage RBC raised its rating on the stock to "outperform" after four years and Ivanhoe Mines IVN.TO, which rose 3.0%.

* Primo Water Corp PRMW.TO fell 7.1%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, down 6.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Supreme Cannabis Company FIRE.TO, down 2.9%; Zenabis Global ZENA.TO, down 2.8% and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, up 0.2%.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 60 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with a total volume of 123.64 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Ramakrishnan M.)

