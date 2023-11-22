CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil prices tumble on OPEC+ meeting delay

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped for the second consecutive day, hurt by a strong sell-off in energy shares as oil prices tanked nearly 4% after the OPEC+ meeting was delayed.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 51.85 points, or 0.26%, at 20,058.12.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

