CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as mixed earnings from banks overshadow tech rally

By Johann M Cherian

May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian shares hit a near-two month low on Thursday, as the losses in the country's top lenders after reporting a mixed bag of earnings overshadowed the gains in tech stocks that tracked a U.S. market rally.

At 10:05 a.m. ET (14:05 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 99.28 points, or 0.5%, at 19,828.41.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO slid 2.0% on a quarterly earnings decline, while Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) TD.TO was down 3.1% after the lender said it would not be able to meet its earnings growth target after its failed acquisition attempt of U.S. lender First Horizon FHN.N.

However, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO rose 2.0%, touching a one-month high after beating earnings per share expectations.

Banks .GSPTXBA fell 1.1%, with the broader financials sector sub-index .SPTTFS shedding 0.7%.

"The broader themes that have emerged are higher provisions for credit losses," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

"No doubt there are some profit pressures with higher expenses and slowing loan growth but at the same time fundamentals remain fairly solid."

The energy sector .SPTTEN shed 1.6% and was the biggest drag on the TSX tracking weak oil prices. O/R

Bucking the trend, the tech sector .SPTTTK climbed 0.5% tracking its U.S. peers after Nvidia Corp's NVDA.O shares soared on a blowout forecast from the chipmaker that also helped drive an AI rally. .N

Canadian equities have witnessed sharp selloffs over the past sessions as mixed earnings from the country's top lenders weighed on investor sentiment, which analysts believe reflect a slowdown in the economy.

An unexpected bounce in inflation and worries over bleak commodities outlook amid U.S. debt deal uncertainties also kept investors away from riskier assets.

Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO surged 0.5% and Centerra Gold CG.TO rose 0.1%, after brokerages turned bullish on the stocks.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

