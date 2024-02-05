News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as materials stocks drag

February 05, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

By Purvi Agarwal

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, dragged down by material-linked companies tracking lower metal prices, while investors scaled back hopes of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve following Chair Jerome Powell's recent comments.

At 10:17 a.m. ET (15:17 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 252.99 points, or 1.2%, at 20,832.1.

Materials stocks .GSPTTMT led declines, falling 2.1% after gold prices dropped to over-a-week low on a higher dollar and bond yields, while Chinese demand concerns weighed on copper prices. GOL/MET/L

Utilities stocks .GSPTTUT fell 2.0%. The sector was pulled down by Innergex Renewable Energy INE.TO that slipped 5.2%.

In an interview on Sunday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the U.S. central bank can be "prudent" in weighing rate cuts, with a strong economy allowing central bankers time to build confidence inflation will continue falling.

"There are expectations of a rate cut, mid-year at the earliest unless the economy in the U.S. and, for that matter, the economy in Canada really starts to falter", Small said.

Investors will also look forward to key domestic employment data due on Friday to gauge the timing of the Bank of Canada's rate cuts.

Separately, Canadian service sector activity slowed for an eighth straight month in January as new business ebbed and cost pressures intensified, but the pace of decline eased from December, S&P Global Canada services PMI data showed on Monday.

Amongst individual stocks, Brookfield Asset Management BAM.TO lost 1% after the company said it had raised $10 billion in the first closing of its second "Brookfield Global Transition Fund (BGTF II)".

