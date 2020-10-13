US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as materials sector drags on weaker bullion, copper prices

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday after a long weekend, dragged by materials sector that shed 2.2% on weaker bullion and copper prices.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.3% to $1,896.7 an ounce. GOL/

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 60.73 points, or 0.37%, at 16,502.08.

* Miners Seabridge Gold Inc SEA.TO, which fell 6.1%, and Dundee Precious Metals Inc DPM.TO, down 5.2%, were the biggest TSX decliners.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% despite U.S. crude CLc1 prices rising 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.3%. O/R

* On the TSX, 89 issues were higher, while 132 issues declined in a 1.48-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 24.79 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were pot producer Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, which jumped 6.4%, and BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>, which rose 5.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, and Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 46 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 50.99 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

