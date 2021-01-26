CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as materials drag, stimulus concerns weigh

Update prices, add sector details

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in the materials sector, while concerns about potential roadblocks to U.S. stimulus weighed on investor sentiment.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5%.

* Investors are watching the progress in the U.S. stimulus talks as lawmakers locked horns over the size of a pandemic relief package outlined by the new U.S. president Joe Biden.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 20.27 points, or 0.11%, at 17,885.75.

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUP.TO fell 4.5%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage Mackie Research downgraded the rating of the biotech firm and the second biggest decliner was Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO, down 4.1% after the miner released its preliminary fourth quarter and 2020 production results.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.6%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 106 issues were higher, while 108 issues declined for a 1.02-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.54 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were TFI International Inc TFII.TO, which jumped 12.9% after multiple brokerages raised the price target of the logistics services provider's stock.

* Its gains were followed by Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, which rose 7.5% after pot producer launched a new line of Cannabidiol (CBD) products for pets.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Limited BB.TO, Supreme Cannabis Company Inc FIRE.TO, and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 105 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 47.33 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.