US Markets
PPL

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as material stocks weigh

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday from a record high scaled in the previous session, as material stocks tracked weakness in gold prices following strong U.S. jobs data.

Updates prices, adds sector details

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday from a record high scaled in the previous session, as material stocks tracked weakness in gold prices following strong U.S. jobs data.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.5% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.6% to $1,876.5 an ounce. GOL/

* At 09:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 25.19 points, or 0.13%, at 19,945.96.

* Inter Pipeline IPL.TO said it recommends Pembina Pipeline Corp's proposal PPL.TO over Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's BIP.N higher takeover offer to its shareholders.

* A fight over Canadian nickel-copper miner Noront Resources NOT.V shows the scramble for battery metals is accelerating, with global miners racing to secure supply ahead of an expected surge in demand from electric vehicles.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 84 issues were higher, while 138 issues declined for a 1.64-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 29.45 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Blackberry Ltd <BB.TO>, which jumped 17.3%, and Tilray Inc Ord <TLRY.TO>, which rose 10.7%.

* Endeavour Silver Corp <EDR.TO> fell 6.1%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was New Gold Inc <NGD.TO>, down 5.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd <BB.TO>, Hydro One Limited <H.TO> and Great-West Lifeco <GWO.TO>.

* The TSX posted 8 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 33 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 46.17 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPL BIP BB TLRY EDR NGD H

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular