CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as investors play defense amid Ukraine crisis

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as investors grew more worried that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could hurt the global economy, although gains in commodity-linked stocks limited losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 121.85 points, or 0.6%, at 21,004.51.

Wall Street also ended lower, with the S&P 500 down 1.6%, as Russian commanders intensified their bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas in a shift of tactics after their six-day assault stalled.

"This is a time to be very cautious," said Michael Sprung, president of Sprung Investment Management. "There is so many moving parts in the world and people are trying to hide where they think their positions may be more defensive."

Yields on U.S. Treasuries and Canadian government bonds tumbled as investors scaled back bets on central bank rate hikes this year. The Bank of Canada is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Heavily weighted financials, which would likely benefit from higher rates, fell 1.9% even as Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Bank of Montreal BMO.TO joined their Canadian rivals in beating analysts' expectations for first-quarter profit.

The banks are in a "wait-and-see mode" due to geopolitical uncertainty and the potential for the ruling Liberal government in Canada to follow through on a campaign pledge to raise their taxes, Sprung said, adding that "they have been reporting good results this quarter but there hasn't been a lot in the way of dividend movement."

The energy sector rose 1.2% as the price of oil CLc1 settled 8% higher at $103.41 a barrel on the potential for severe disruption to Russia's oil exports.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.5%.

Domestic data showed that Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.7% in the fourth quarter, beating expectations.

