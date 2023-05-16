CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as inflation data disappoints

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped at open on Tuesday, with all major sectors falling after data showed that consumer inflation unexpectedly accelerated in April, the first time in 10 months.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX .GSPTSE fell 87.76 points, or 0.43 pct, to 20,452.21 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

