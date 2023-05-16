News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as inflation data disappoints

May 16, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped at open on Tuesday, with all major sectors falling after data showed that consumer inflation unexpectedly accelerated in April, the first time in 10 months.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX .GSPTSE fell 87.76 points, or 0.43 pct, to 20,452.21 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

