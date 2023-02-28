CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials weigh after downbeat results

By Johann M Cherian

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday, led by financials after two top lenders pointed to economic pain ahead with higher loan loss provisions and a fall in quarterly profits.

Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS.TO tumbled 5% and Bank of Montreal BMO.TO fell 1.4%, fueling a 0.6% slump in the dominant financials sector .SPTTFS. The sector was set for a 1% monthly decline

At 10:26 a.m. ET (1526 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 35.1 points, or 0.17%, at 20,225.03.

"Banks are preparing for a more challenging macroeconomic environment and the earnings that we saw are guiding towards some clouds on the horizon," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

Meanwhile, data showed that the economy contracted 0.1% in December from the previous month, below what analysts polled by Reuters were expecting.

Although a rebound in risk-sentiment at the turn of the year prompted hopes of recovery in markets, TSX is set for its first February losses in two years, down 2.8%, as investors feared that the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick to its hawkish stance on monetary tightening.

Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO slumped 7.6% after the oil and gas producer agreed to buy U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp ROCC.O for $2.5 billion.

Restaurants Brands International QSR.TO slid 0.7% after the Burger King owner priced its secondary offering lower than the stock's last close on Monday.

Africa Oil Corp AOI.TO slumped 10.9% to the bottom of the index after reporting a quarterly loss.

($1 = 1.3575 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

