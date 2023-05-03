CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Fed pushes back against rate cut bets

By Fergal Smith

May 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, as a drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares and the Federal Reserve pushed back against market bets on interest rate cuts later this year even as it signaled a possible pause in its tightening cycle.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 52.88 points, or 0.3%, at 20,354.68, its third straight day of declines.

Wall Street stocks also lost ground in choppy trading after the Fed hiked interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

While the central bank signaled a possible pause in its tightening cycle it also said that it is too soon to say the cycle is over.

"They are doing their best to take away those expectations of rate cuts in the second half of the year ... they are still going to be data dependent," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

"Markets have had a really strong start to the year ... I think there is some risk that we have pulled forward a lot of the good news and the second half of the year is going to be still choppy."

The energy sector fell 1.7% as oil settled 4.3% lower at $68.60 a barrel. It was the second straight day of steep losses for oil as investors fretted about the health of the U.S. economy.

The consumer discretionary sector was also a drag, falling 1.5%, as shares of Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO plunged 20.8% after the company reported quarterly results.

Utilities were a bright spot, advancing 1.3%.

